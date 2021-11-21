Holiday Drive-In with Santa 2021

Birmingham Mom Collective, the go-to influential resource for parents in and around Birmingham, Alabama, is thrilled to announce our 2nd annual Holiday Drive-In with Santa presented by Birmingham Mom Collective and Ascension St. Vincent's! This event will be held at the Grand River Drive-In on Sunday, November 21 and will feature the movie 'A Christmas Story' starting at 6 pm. Santa will start seeing families and taking professional photos from 4 pm to 6:30 pm on a stage near the snack shack.

This event will feature swag bags (for the first 100 cars in the gate) that includes a $10 snack voucher (for a popcorn, drink, and candy) provided by UAB Callahan Eye Hospital, an opportunity to meet and take a photo with Santa, and a chance for families to meet with local businesses.