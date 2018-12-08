Holiday Art Crawl at the Village

Brookwood Village 780 Brookwood Village, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35209

Brookwood Village will partner with Birmingham Art Crawl in hosting Holiday Art Crawl at the Village, a weekend-long event. Shoppers can stroll over 30 local artist booths throughout Brookwood Village while shopping for local, hand-crafted gift items. The event will also showcase different activities throughout the duration of the weekend-long celebration.

Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Kids & Family
205-871-0406
