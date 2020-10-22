Hocus Pocus Cookie Decorating Class!

On Tap Sports Cafe Liberty Park 11967 Liberty Parkway, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35242

Hocus Pocus Sanderson sisters cookie decorating class. No experience needed.

Picture coming soon. (Sanderson sisters, cauldron, black light candle, book of spells)

Have you ever wondered how these sugar cookies are created? In this hands-on experience learn step-by-step how to create these Hocus Pocus themed cookies. Shannon Lescarini, owner of Whisk Confections, will guide you through the process. No previous decorating skills necessary - just a desire for an upbeat and enjoyable time learning something new. You will learn the basics of sugar cookie decorating- icing consistencies, outlining, flooding, easy techniques to create a beautiful design, and how to store and keep your cookies fresh. You will be able to take home your boxed delicious designs at the end of class. 

Hocus Pocus will be playing on the numerous TVs too!

$40 Ticket includes- Class, 4 Cookies with icing & decorating supplies , recipe/resource sheet, 1 adult beverage (beer, wine, cocktail)

Education & Learning, Entertainment
