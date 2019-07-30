OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents The History of Art: The Renaissance - 14th to 17th Centuries with instructor Shannon Flynt, Assistant Professor of Classics, Samford University. The focus of the presentations will be Painting (July 30), Sculpture (August 6) and Architecture (August 13). See olli.ua.edu for additional OLLI classes and events.
Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Rd., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
