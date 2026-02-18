Tour some of Hollywood's most beautiful and historic homes on April 19th. Sponsored by the Hollywood Garden Club. Tickets $40. The beloved Historic Hollywood Home Tour returns for the neighborhood's centennial year, inviting residents and visitors alike to step inside some of Hollywood's most beautiful and historically significant homes. This self-guided tour offers a rare opportunity to experience the architectural charm, rich history, and timeless elegance that define this unique community. Guests will enjoy exclusive access to a curated selection of private residences, each showcasing distinctive architectural styles, thoughtful restorations, and unique design details. In addition to celebrating the beauty and history of Hollywood, the Historic Hollywood Home Tour supports neighborhood beautification projects and the historic Shades Cahaba Elementary School.