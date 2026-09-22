Highlands School Open House - Rising 6th-8th Grade

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Highlands School 4901 Old Leeds Rd, City of Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213

Our Highlands School Open House events are open to parents of prospective students. They are held from 8:15-9:15AM during the school day, so parents can have a glimpse into student life here at Highlands. You'll see your student's future classroom, hear from administrators, and observe classes.

These are parent-only event with limited spots. Registration is required.

Info

Highlands School 0922-min.jpg
Highlands School 4901 Old Leeds Rd, City of Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213
Education & Learning, Kids & Family
2059569731
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