Highlands School Open House - Rising 6th-8th Grade
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Highlands School 4901 Old Leeds Rd, City of Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213
Our Highlands School Open House events are open to parents of prospective students. They are held from 8:15-9:15AM during the school day, so parents can have a glimpse into student life here at Highlands. You'll see your student's future classroom, hear from administrators, and observe classes.
These are parent-only event with limited spots. Registration is required.
Info
Highlands School 4901 Old Leeds Rd, City of Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213
Education & Learning, Kids & Family