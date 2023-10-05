One Place Metro Alabama Family Justice Center is pleased to present Hidden Reality, Relentless Hope: An Evening with Chris Wilson, author of “The Master Plan”, an inspiring, instructive and ultimately triumphant memoir of a man who used hard work and a Master Plan to turn a prison life sentence into a second chance. Individuals are invited to attend and listen to Wilson as he recounts his childhood and presents reflections, remarks and a book signing on Thursday, October 5 from 5:30 to 8:15 p.m. at Red Mountain Theatre. All proceeds from this event benefit One Place Metro Alabama Family Justice Center.

Wilson grew up afraid for his life in a tough Washington, D.C., neighborhood, where violence was front and center in his home. At an early age, he witnessed his own mother be beaten and abused by her cop boyfriend. In this environment, Wilson grew to not trust the justice system and felt the need to carry a weapon to protect himself each time he left home. At the age of 17, Wilson killed a man in self-defense and was sentenced to natural life in prison with no hope of parole. What should have been the end of his story became the beginning as Wilson sought to make something of his life through a journey of self-improvement. Wilson wrote his Master Plan: a list of all he expected to accomplish or acquire. He worked tirelessly on his plan for years, eventually finding himself in front of a judge in his mid-30s where he was able to reduce his sentence and become a free man.

Wilson’s story and journey of self-improvement is a testament to his hard work and determination, despite not having full support from community systems. The difficulties he faced as a teenager are some that many children in Jefferson County are faced with everyday, which is why One Place is pleased to welcome him to Birmingham. Wilson and One Place believe that despite hardships and adversity in life, there is hope, and our actions have a role in building a better tomorrow.

Event Schedule:

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. - Reception

6:30 to 7:45 p.m. - Reflections and Remarks with Chris Wilson

7:45 to 8:15 p.m. - Book Signing

One Place hears from victims and survivors each day that navigating community systems is difficult and further exacerbates the chaos they already face. “The Master Plan” entails Wilson’s experience growing up without even knowing about the ability to have access to those community systems or other resources that would have helped him make different decisions. His story shows how important it is to have resources and help within arm’s reach.

One Place provides a multidisciplinary team of coordinated services to adult victims and survivors of domestic, sexual and community violence under one roof, all of which are also extended to children. From legal services provided by the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office, counseling and court advocacy through YWCA, help with police reports and investigations from area police departments, to Camp HOPE America - Alabama, a year-round mentoring and camp program for children impacted by domestic violence and family trauma; One Place’s collaborative model enables it to address the holistic policies, processes and systems that hinder justice and healing for victims and survivors. One Place is dedicated to removing barriers in reporting domestic violence to make it easier for victims and survivors to access the services and resources they need all while inspiring relentless hope.

For more information about Hidden Reality, Relentless Hope: An Evening with Chris Wilson and/or to purchase tickets, please visit www.oneplacebirmingham.com/relentlesshope/. Tickets are $100 and include access to pre-show reception, reflections and remarks from Wilson, and post-show book signing. The reception includes hors d'oeuvres, drinks and fellowship. Books will be available for purchase from Thank You Books. The attire for the event is business casual or cocktail.

This event is presented by Regions, The Caring Foundation of Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Altec, Brasfield & Gorrie, Southern Living - a Dotdash Meredith Brand, Synovus, Milo’s Tea, Two Maids, Zarzaur, Chalker Group and Vulcan.