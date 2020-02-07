Liz Lane Gallery, Thomas Andrew Art, and Black Warrior Riverkeeper are partnering for the second “My Heart through Art” fundraiser on Friday, February 7th, 6 to 8 p.m. at Liz Lane Gallery and our new next door neighbor Thomas Andrew Art as well!

The event will feature a large collection of postcard sized art perfect for sending to one’s Valentine. Original works, including paper, ceramic and canvas pieces. Each artist has graciously donated work for this show, all sales from this collection will go directly to Black Warrior Riverkeeper. A percentage of sales from both galleries permanent collections will also be donated to the Riverkeeper. Visitors will enjoy wine and hors d'oeuvres. There is no admission cost, but optional donations to Black Warrior Riverkeeper will be accepted.

The collection will be available for purchase the night of the show through Valentines Day, February 14th.