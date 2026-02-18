HauntFest Death March 2026

HauntFest Death March: 2 PM - 12 AM March 7 and 2 PM to 8 PM March 8 at TrimTab Brewing Co.

Join HauntFest at the 2026 premiere of Death March at TrimTab Brewing Company in Birmingham, AL. Step into a fully immersive world of horror arts, live music, spooky vendors, themed entertainment, and eerie activities. The thrills begin at 2 PM on March 7th and 8th, with the event ending at midnight on Saturday and 8 PM on Sunday. On Saturday, the event will transition from a market to our Dead Man's Party from 10 PM - 12 AM. For more information, to get involved, or to buy tickets, visit hauntfest.net.