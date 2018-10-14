Harp Concert by Katherine Siochi

Episcopal Church of the Ascension Vestavia Hills, Alabama

A solo harp Concert will be presented by Katherine Siochi at The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 1912 Canyon Road in Vestavia Hills on Sunday, October 14 at 7:00 PM.

Praised by the New York Times as “excellent,” Katherine Siochi is an internationally-acclaimed harp soloist and principal harpist of the Sarasota Orchestra. Katherine is the 2016 gold medalist of the 10th USA International Harp Competition, one of the world's most prestigious harp contests, and is only the second American to win the prize since 1989. The concert is free and everyone is invited.

Episcopal Church of the Ascension Vestavia Hills, Alabama View Map
205-822-3480
