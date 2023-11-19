The 76th annual presentation of the masterpiece, Handel's MESSIAH has been recognized as one of the oldest in America. The Alabama Civic Chorale and members of the Alabama Symphony Orchestra will present this timeless work for all to enjoy on November 19, at 3pm at Riverchase United Methodist Church. The performance is free. Early arrival suggested for seating. Childcare is provided. It's a wonderful way to begin the holiday season! Visit www.alabamacivicchorale.com for more information.