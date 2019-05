A monthly showcase of the best local & regional stand-up comics gathered together to bring joy & laughter to the suburbs of Birmingham, Alabama! Don't we all need to laugh a little more?

6/1 lineup:

CeCe Pickett, Caleb Garrett, Amanda Crawford, Lavell Galloway, Jackson Crutchfield & host with a flair, Junior Cook!

$5 cover. Stay after the show for mingling, dancing & great music from Razzmatazz! Dinner & great drink specials available.