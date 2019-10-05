Grown Up Comedy Showcase

A monthly showcase of the best Southern stand-up comics gathered together to bring joy & laughter to the suburbs of Birmingham, Alabama! Don't we all need to laugh a little more?

The lineup for Saturday, October 5th includes:

Richard Lockhart (Tuscaloosa), Beth Bloomfield (Los Angeles), Julie Osborne (Atlanta) & Joel Byars (Atlanta) along with our host with a flair, Junior Cook!

Stay after the show for mingling, dancing & great live music from Razzmatazz (dance music with a rock edge)! Dinner & great drink specials available. Treat yourself to a FUN & AFFORDABLE night out!

$5 cover (no minimum). Age 21+ ONLY! This is Grown Up Comedy...for grown ups! :)