Greenery Workshop with Florist, Beth White

Floral designer Beth White will lead this hands-on class. She will be sharing FRESH GREEN IDEAS to decorate your windows and doors to create a festive atmosphere for the holidays. Supplies of a fresh greenery bundle, ribbon, and wire are included. You'll make things in class to take home with you!

The workshop cost is $25 for Aldridge Gardens members and $30 for non-members.

The class will be socially distanced and held outside under our Pavilion.