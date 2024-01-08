Greater Birmingham OLLI Showcase for 2024 Spring Semester for Seniors

The Greater Birmingham Chapter of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Alabama (OLLI@UA) invites you to our Showcase for the OLLI 2024 Spring Semester in the Greater Birmingham area. OLLI offers engaging class lectures on a wide range of stimulating topic for seniors (+50). Topics on history, literature, current events, cooking, art, science, etc.are offered. Come to our showcase, have a free lunch, and learn more what the Greater Birmingham OLLI can offer you. Class lectures start on January 16th and end March 7, 2024.