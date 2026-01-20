Great Strides is the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s largest national fundraising event, which supports our mission to cure cystic fibrosis, a progressive genetic disease that affects the lungs, pancreas, and other organs. While progress has been made, we still lose precious lives to CF every year.

You can help end cystic fibrosis by joining us at a Great Strides Walk near you. Every year thousands of people unite at nearly 300 walks across the country to support our goal of ending this disease.

During this fun-filled day, friends, families, colleagues, and others come together to drive progress forward. CF families feel renewed hope as their community rallies around them. Some even refer to it as "the best day of the year" - a memorable moment to connect while making a meaningful impact.

Your participation is crucial in helping us reach our dream of a CF cure. To achieve this goal, more research is essential, requiring a very substantial investment. Even after a cure is found, customized care will be needed for generations to treat long-lasting health problems, making continued donor support vital. Fundraising is critical to advance our mission, and now is the time to act. Help us find a cure for cystic fibrosis.

Check In: 9:00 AM

Start Walk: 10:00 AM

Distance: 1 Mile

Location: Wald Park, 1973 Merryvale Rd, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216

Event Coordinator:

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation | Alabama Chapter

alabama@cff.org

205-870-8565