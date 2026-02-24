GirlSpring SHE Camp July 2026

ArtPlay 1006 19th Street South, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35205

Registration is now open for SHE Camp July 20-24, 2026! SHE Camp (for girls ages 9-12 and 13-16) is GirlSpring's week-long annual day camp focused on empowerment through team-building, comedy, and improv.

S.H.E. stands for Sisterhood, Humor & Empowerment! SHE Camp is dedicated to empowering girls and young women to make confident and powerful choices in their lives. Participants will develop the skills they need to express their own unique voice, encourage a positive self image and the formation of healthy relationships.

Taught by SheCamp co-creator Jessica Antes and co-teacher. Both have extensive experience as actors, writers, comedians, and teachers, and both trained or have worked at Chicago’s prestigious The Second City.

Comedy, Education & Learning, events, Kids & Family
