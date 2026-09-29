"Girl Talk" for girls 8-12 and moms! presented by GirlSpring + Flourish MD

A free, all girls (ages 8-12) event to talk about what's going on with their bodies, puberty, empowerment, questions, and more.

Make sure to RSVP for this event before spots fill up! Spaces are limited.

GirlSpring is proud to be a partner on this program, led by board certified OB/GYN Ashley Gooding, MD. The program is guaranteed to address topics that all girls go through in a fun and engaging morning filled with interactive activities, learning, and laughs!

Check-in AND lunch: 12:15- 12:45 PM

Program and Break-out Sessions: 12:45- 2:45 PM

**When registering, please fill out an order form for each person attending (one ticket for each adult, one ticket for each child).