Girl Scout Troop Formation Rally

Girls in kindergarten through 12th grade are invited to learn about Girl Scouts and join the adventure at our Troop Formation Rally! Parents will meet to form troops while girls enjoy crafts, activities, and games.

At Girl Scouts, girls prepare for a lifetime of leadership, success, and adventure in a safe, no-limits space designed for and by girls! Through engaging, challenging, and fun activities like earning badges, going on trips, selling cookies, exploring science, getting outdoors, and doing community service projects, girls learn valuable life skills, deepen friendships, and create lasting memories. Girl Scouts lead their own adventures, teaming up in an all-girl environment to choose the exciting, hands-on activities that interest them most.