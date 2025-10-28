Girl Scout DreamLab Trunk-or-Treat

The Girl Scout DreamLab is the place to be this Halloween! Bring the family for candy, community, and fun at our FREE Trunk-or-Treat, featuring decorated trunks, festive treats, and engaging activities created especially for girls in grades K–5.

Costumes are encouraged, and the whole family is welcome to join in the fun. Come explore a welcoming space, make new friends, and enjoy a safe, festive evening together.

Curious about Girl Scouts? This is a great chance to learn more—our team will be on-site to answer questions and make it quick and easy to get started.

Highlights:

Family-friendly Trunk-or-Treat with decorated cars and candy

Activities designed especially for girls in grades K–5

Safe, welcoming space to connect with others in the community

Costumes encouraged!