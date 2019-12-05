Gifts of Art at Aldridge Gardens

Thursday, Dec. 5th from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Aldridge Gardens will host the Fourth Annual “Gifts of Art" event! Enjoy a stress free, fun day of shopping!

Just in time for the holiday season, our “Gifts of Art” holiday market will feature hand-selected Alabama artists offering reasonably priced, one-of-kind gifts of art. Original art pieces will include glass; ceramic; wood; metal; fabric; and more. Decorative. Functional. Wearable. Worldly. Southern and Alabama-inspired.

Rain or shine, this indoor show takes place in the beauty and comfort of the Aldridge Gardens gallery in Hoover. Bring a friend, come on your lunch break, or enjoy the evening with us. Free admission.