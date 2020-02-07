The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess

Known worldwide as a masterpiece and “An American Folk Opera,” Porgy and Bess was George Gershwin’s final work for the musical stage. Based on DuBose and Dorothy Heyward’s play Porgy, Porgy and Bess combines elements of jazz, classical, and American folk music. Musical numbers include “Summertime,” “A Woman Is a Sometime Thing,” “My Man’s Gone Now,” “I Got Plenty O’ Nuttin’,” “It Ain’t Necessarily So,” “Bess, You Is My Woman Now,” and “I’m On My Way.”

SHOWTIMES

Thurs-Sat, 7:30PM

Sat-Sun, 2PM

Ticket prices start at $19