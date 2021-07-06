OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Georgia O'Keeffe: Letters, Paintings and Photographs with Audrey McGuire. "I am Georgia O'Keeffe, I've always known what I wanted. When I was small, I played alone for hours and hours. I do things other people don't do." Hear the story of one of Americas's most famous artists. Her uniquely spirited journey from the prairie of Wisconsin, to the plains of Texas, to the city of New York and to the desert of New Mexico. Zoo session is free, but pre-registration is required. Call 205-348-6482 to register and see olli.ua.edu for complete course listings. Not familiar with Zoom? Free training classes are also offered!