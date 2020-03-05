Garden Talk - Looking at Lichen

Aldridge Gardens 3530 Lorna Road, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Guest Speaker Sharon Nelson, Landscape Architect with the City of Hoover will discuss the topic of Lichen. New Education Building 10am

Where it grows and what it does. Free Talk for Members only. Memberships available to purchase at the Talk.

