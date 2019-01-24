Friends of the Library: Vestavia Hills Fire Department

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Thursday, January 24

Friends of the Library: Vestavia Hills Fire Department

10-11:30 a.m.

Community Room

Learn all about our community’s unsung heroes. Light refreshments and fellowship followed by our speaker. Ages 18+

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
Vestavia Voice

