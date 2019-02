Thurs, Apr 25: Friends of the Library Presents Artist Craigger Browne

10-11:30 a.m. Community Room

One of Vestavia’s own, Craigger Browne works with marble which is mined in Sylacauga. Come hear about his art and interesting life working here and abroad. Coffee and refreshments at 10:00, program starts at 10:30. Ages 18+.