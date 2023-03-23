Friends of the Library: Dolores Hydock

Join a master storyteller for Going the Extra Mile: The Extraordinary Journeys of Elizabeth Bisland and Nellie Bly. They made headlines as they raced, solo, in opposite directions around the world in 1889. Their stories overlap in a fascinating series of coincidences that had them racing against time, injustice, and each other. Tickets are free for Friends’ members, general public tickets are available in advance for $15, check or cash, at the Adult Services Desk. Ages 18+. Community Room.