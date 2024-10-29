Friends of CASA Luncheon

Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35223

Please join us for the Friends of CASA Luncheon on October 29, 2024 at 11:30 am

at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. CASA provides trained volunteers to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children in our community. Please visit our website, www.casaofjeffersoncounty.org to purchase

sponsorships and tickets.

