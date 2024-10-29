Please join CASA for the Friends of CASA Luncheon on October 29, 2024, at 11:30 am at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. CASA provides trained volunteers to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children in our community. Your support is crucial in helping us provide abused and neglected children with a safe and stable future. Guests will hear from keynote speakers who will highlight the work we do and its impact. We promise you will be inspired by our stories! Please visit our website, www.casaofjeffersoncounty.org/events to purchase sponsorships and tickets.