The Free Photoshop: GIMP

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Learn how to perform intricate photo editing. Work with layers to add a personalized watermark to a photo, move a person from one photo into another, and more! Registration required – vestavialibrary.org/tech or 205.978.4679. Digital Classroom.

