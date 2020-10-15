Fourteenth Colony: The Fogotten Story of the Gulf South During America's Revolutionary Era

OLLI at UA presents Fourteenth Colony: The Forgotten Story of the Gulf South During America's Revolutionary Era, with Mike Bunn. The British colony of West Florida once stretched from the mighty Mississippi to the shallow bends of the Apalachicola and is the forgotten 14th colony. The colony's eventful years under the British Empire form an important interlude in Gulf Coast history and has for too long been overlooked. West Florida did not rebel against Britain and its history showcases a tumultuous political scene and bold and colorful characters. All OLLI programs are thru Zoom. Not familiar with Zoom? No worries, free basic training sessions are offered. This class is free but pre-registration is required to get a link to the class. Call 205-348-6482 or olli.ua.edu.