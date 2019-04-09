Fortnite Night

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Tues, Apr 9: Fortnite Night

4–5:30 p.m. Community Room

Play your favorite Battle Royale game on the PS4 and Switch! Cheer on your friends as we see who can get the Victory Royale. Snacks served. For Teens Grade 6-12

Info

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Gaming
Vestavia Voice

