OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Forms of Public and Private Transportation with Marty Robinowich, environmentalist and sustainable transportation provider. Marty will describe public and private ride-sharing programs such as Uber, Lyft, Zypp, Clastran and a service for which he drives, Boomerang Transport, which transports workers' compensation participants. Free admission. See olli.ua.edu for complete course listings.
Hoover Senior Center 400 Municipal Dr., Hoover, Alabama 35216
