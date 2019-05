Tuesday, June 25: FIY: Fix It Yourself

4–5:30 p.m. Makerspace

Don't throw out that toaster! Learn to fix it in the Makerspace. Get help diagnosing and repairing your broken household items. Learn to tell the difference between a simple fix and something beyond repair. No Computers or cellphones. Items must be taken home at end of class session. Registration required. To sign up, call 978-3683. Please include a description of your item's problem with your registration.