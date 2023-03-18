Five Points South’s 39th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Eat, Drink & Be GREEN for Birmingham’s largest St. Patrick’s Day parade in Five Points South on Saturday, March 18 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Organized by the Five Points Alliance and the Birmingham Irish Cultural Society, the procession will start at Southern Research Institute on 9th Avenue South, make its way through Five Points South and end at 13th Avenue South. The parade grand marshal will be Birmingam Stallions Head Coach Skip Holtz, coach of the reigning U.S. Football League Champions. Some of the groups participating in the parade include the Westwood Academy Dancers, the Greater Birmingham Humane Society, Magic City Disco and more.

Spend the day in Five Points and enjoy the festivities ALL DAY from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. with live music and Irish-themed food and drink specials at participating Five Points South restaurants and bars along the parade route. Participating businesses include 5 Points Public House & Oyster Bar, Black Market Bar & Grill, Dave’s Pub, Filter Coffee Parlor, Iron City Pizza Co., Little Italy's Pizza and Pints, Mellow Mushroom, Sanpeggio's Pizza, Sleek Sports Bar and The Original Pancake House. Irish-themed food and drink specials include everything from Corned Beef and Cabbage, Shepherd's Pie and Cheese Curds, to Lucky Charms Cereal Milk Lattes, Irish Mules and Irish Car Bombs. Guinness, Tullamore Dew Shots and green beer provided by Gulf Distributing Co. will also be available.

Open containers will be allowed in the Five Points area as the district is an official Entertainment District. Immediately following the parade, the outdoor celebration will continue on the Tower on Tenth Entertainment Stage in front of Highlands United Methodist Church. Performers will include the Westwood Irish dancers from 11 to 11:30 a.m., Hooley from noon to 1:30 p.m., and from 2:30 to 4 p.m., The Pine Hill Haints will headline the stage. The Kids’ Lucky Zone will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with fun activities like face painting and balloon twisting by Starshine Faces, mini animals from Wendy’s Mini, Caricature drawings by Kevin and more. The Lucky Zone will be located on the corner in front of Filter Coffee Parlor and The Original Pancake House. Parking is available in the Five Points parking deck at 2012 Magnolia Ave. for a $4 day rate.

Sponsors and Supporters of the Five Points South St. Patrick’s celebration include: The City of Birmingham, District Six City Councilor Crystal N. Smitherman, Gulf Distributing Company of Alabama, Guinness, Tullamore Dew, Tower on Tenth, Five Points South Neighborhood Association, Birmingham Mountain Radio and Style Advertising. The Five Points South St. Patrick’s celebration is presented by the Five Points Alliance.

For more information about the Five Points South St. Patrick’s celebration and parade, including a listing of events, restaurant specials, parade map and more, visit https://stpatsfivepoints.com. If you and your crew want to strut your stuff in the parade, just click on the "Join the Parade" tab on the website!