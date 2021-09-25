Fiesta, Alabama’s largest celebration of Hispanic culture and heritage, is pleased to announce its 19th annual festival to take place Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, from noon to 8 p.m. at Birmingham’s Linn Park. Advance tickets are $10, and children ages 12 and under are admitted free. Donations to the Fiesta scholarship fund at Fiesta are encouraged at the event.

Since its inception in 2003, Fiesta has served as a bridge, celebrating the culturally diverse traditions of Latin America’s various Spanish-speaking countries right here in Birmingham. With the goal of educating the public about the many different Hispanic countries and their cultures, Fiesta provides the opportunity for more than 15,000 patrons to journey through 20 represented countries and experience the best of Hispanic art, music, food, and dance.

Fiesta offers a wide assortment of activities, from storytelling to wrestling exhibitions. Music, dance, performing arts, visual arts, children’s activities, soccer, cultural education, authentic Latin food as well as community and health-related resources are all part of the event.

Additionally, not-for-profit organizations attend Fiesta to educate attendees about the benefits and resources they offer. Businesses will also be on hand to enlighten attendees about their many goods, services, and employment opportunities. The Health & Wellness Village will work to assess the community’s medical needs and provide educational materials and professional assistance.

Fiesta gives Alabamians a unique opportunity to experience the best of Latin American countries in their own backyard! It showcases that Birmingham is a community that encourages multiculturalism, sensitivity and acceptance.