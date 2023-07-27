Fast 15: Device Training
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Get 15 minutes of individualized instruction on your device such as your smartphone, tablet, or laptop. Call 205.978.4679 to book your slot and bring your device with you for your appointment. Available times begin at 3pm and extend to 5:30pm in 15-minute increments. Online registration is not available for this class. One slot per person. Digital Classroom.
