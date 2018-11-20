Family Night with Mark Seymour

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Tuesday November 20th

Family Night with Mark Seymour

Community Room

Take a percussion trip around the world with funny and engaging Drummer Mark Seymour! Come for dinner at 6 p.m. or just for the show at 6:30 p.m.

Info
Entertainment, Kids & Family
