Family Night - Kit’s Fabulous Bubble Show!

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Tuesday, February 19: Family Night - Kit’s Fabulous Bubble Show!

Dinner at 6p.m. and show at 6:30p.m. Community Room

Everyone loves bubble fun and Ms. Kit makes it FABULOUS with her giant bubbles and tricks!

All ages.

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Education & Learning, Kids & Family
