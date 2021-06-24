Family Night @ The Backyard by Magic City Harvest
Grand River Drive-In & The Backyard 1451 Grand River Parkway, Leeds, Alabama 35094
Tickets start at $25, children under 4 are free and dog park is free there will be a Movie, mini golf, backyard games, food and drinks, Proceeds will go Magic City Harvest's efforts to end waste and end hunger in the Birmingham Area Visit https://www.magiccityharvest.org/familynight to purchase tickets
