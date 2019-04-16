Family Night- Animal Tales!

Tues, Apr 16: Family Night- Animal Tales!

Dinner at 6p.m. and show at 6:30-7:15p.m. Community Room

See exotic animals UP CLOSE and learn exciting facts from the knowledgeable animal handlers. All ages.

Education & Learning, Kids & Family
