OLLI at UA presents Family Law Update with UA Law School Professor Penny Davis. An overview of recent changes in the area of family law touching on marriage, divorce and child custody laws. All OLLI programs are thru Zoom technology. Not familiar with Zoom? No worries, OLLI provides free basic training sessions. Program is free, but pre-registration is required to receive access link. See olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-6482.