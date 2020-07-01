Family Concert: B.E.A.T. Your Best!

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

The Children’s department is hosting a FREE family concert on the lawn at City Hall on July 1 and 2 at 6:30pm each evening. Bring a blanket and enjoy Mark Seymour’s drum/percussion music show, B.E.A.T. Your Best! Space is limited due to social distancing requirements – only 30 families (max of 5 per family) per night. Reserve your ticket TODAY by calling 205.978.0158 option 4. (Ticket required for entry.)

Children under 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Parking will be available in the lot behind Red Lobster and in the spaces behind City Hall; parking will not be available at the former Gold’s Gym due to construction.

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Concerts & Live Music, Entertainment, Kids & Family
