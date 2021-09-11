Fall Plant Sale 2021

Join the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens for the nonprofit’s annual Fall Plant Sale outdoors and in person at Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Hundreds of plants—many of which have been nurtured at the Gardens by the Friends’ dedicated volunteer growing groups—will be available for purchase. Proceeds will support the Friends’ mission: to protect, nurture, and share the wonders of the Gardens.

Choose from natives, perennials, herbs, tropicals, houseplants, camellias, trees, and shrubs, and gain expert advice from seasoned gardeners, many of whom are Master Gardeners. With appeal to everyone from plant enthusiasts to aspiring gardeners, the sale is free and open to the public.

Members of the Friends will enjoy first dibs on plant offerings through the Friends’ Members-Only Online Shopping (Friday, August 27) and Member In-Person Priority Shopping (4–5:30 p.m. on Friday, September 10). Members will also receive their annual member plant gift: a ‘Blue Billow' hydrangea courtesy of Leaf & Petal. Join the Friends and grow!