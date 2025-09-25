Evidence Based Strategies on Adolescent Drug Use

This interactive training will provide an in-depth exploration of the intersection between brain development, substance use, and the lived experiences of families impacted by these challenges. Participants will gain valuable insights through:

Evidence-based research on brain development and how Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) can influence these critical stages.

Evidence-based research on the cycle of substance use and the profound effects it has on family systems.

Two phenomenological studies offering real-world perspectives:

A mother’s journey of adopting a child born with drug exposure.

A foster parent’s experience raising children whose biological parents struggle with substance use.

***FREE for all parents and all Alabama DHR staff. All other professionals seeking the 5.5 NBCC approved credit hours will be charged $55.00 for CEU certification

By combining research with lived experiences, this session will highlight both the scientific and human sides of these complex issues, equipping participants with a deeper understanding to better support children and families.