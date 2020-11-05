OLLI at UA presents An Evening With Poe with Dave Murdock, English instructor, Gadsden State Community College. Edgar Allen Poe is best known for his poetry and short stories, particularly tales of mystery and the macabre. One of the country's earliest practitioners of the short story, he is generally considered the inventor of the detective fiction genre and and contributed to the emerging genre of science fiction. Poe was the first well-known American writer to earn a living through writing alone and he became more popular in Europe than in the U.S. All OLLI classes are via Zoom technology. Not familiar with Zoom? No worries, free basic training sessions are offered. This class is free but pre-registration is required to receive an access link. Call 205-348-6482 or olli.ua.edu.