Euphonious
to
Birmingham Zoo 2630 Cahaba Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35223
Euphonious is Birmingham's new music festival. Taking place at the multi-million-dollar Henley Park Event Lawn at the newly-renovated Birmingham Zoo, Euphonious headliners include Drew and Ellie Holcomb, Moon Taxi, and Tonic. Concertgoers can purchase Lawn Squares, which are 10'x10' squares on the lawn which accommodate up to 8 people, or standing-room-only passes.
Info
Birmingham Zoo 2630 Cahaba Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35223
Concerts & Live Music, events, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor