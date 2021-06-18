Euphonious is Birmingham's new music festival. Taking place at the multi-million-dollar Henley Park Event Lawn at the newly-renovated Birmingham Zoo, Euphonious headliners include Drew and Ellie Holcomb, Moon Taxi, and Tonic. Concertgoers can purchase Lawn Squares, which are 10'x10' squares on the lawn which accommodate up to 8 people, or standing-room-only passes.