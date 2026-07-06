Emo Night Brooklyn
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Saturn 200 41st St S , Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35222
Welcome to Emo Night Brooklyn, a DJ dance party blasting the best emo and pop punk jams. We may even invite some of your favorite artists and bands to surprise you and join the party. Get ready to scream your lungs out, mosh, and dance to all your favorite songs with all of your favorite people and experience the awesomeness that is Emo Night Brooklyn.
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Saturn 200 41st St S , Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35222
Entertainment