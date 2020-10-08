OLLI at UA presents Eating Well During Cancer Treatments and Beyond with wellness dietitian Katie Ghossein. After a cancer diagnosis, you may have many questions related to nutrition, both during and after treatments. In this informal session you will learn about nutrients, eating patterns, and general nutrition recommendations to help you manage treatments and side effects, boost your immune system and create healthy eating habits to promote overall well-being. All OLLI classes are held using Zoom. Not familiar with Zoom? No worries, we offer basic training sessions for free! This class is also free but requires pre-registration to receive link to join the session. Call 205-348-6482 or see olli.ua.edu.